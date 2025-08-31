Video shows loose bull charging worker along Hwy 14 in southern MN

The Brief A loose bull along Highway 14 blocked traffic for a brief period on Sunday. A video shared by a viewer shows the bull charging at a worker trying to corral it. It's unclear if anyone was hurt during the incident or how long it took to get the bull back to the farm.



A video shows a bull that got loose along Highway 14 in southern Minnesota charging at a worker trying to corral the beast on Sunday afternoon.

Loose bull on Hwy 14

What we know:

The video shared with FOX 9 by Derek Dittrich shows authorities trying to deal with the bull along Highway 14 near the exit for County Road 25, near the airport in Dodge Center.

Dittrich tells FOX 9 he was headed to Rochester around 2:30 p.m. with his daughters when they saw police blocking lanes along the highway.

The video:

In the video, the bull is seen moving through the median area on the highway. As Dittrich follows, a worker gets out of a truck and appears to try and stop the bull. The bull instead charged at the man.

The worker appeared to avoid the brunt of the impact but was still knocked to the ground. The man was, however, able to quickly get back to his feet and to his truck after the charge.

The backstory:

FOX 9 pulled Dodge County dispatch audio that included calls for the report of a Texas longhorn bull that escaped from a nearby farm during the 2 o'clock hour on Sunday.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how long it took for crews to wrangle the bull or if the worker who was charged suffered any injuries. It's also not clear if the worker involved was from the farm or a local municipality.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office for more information on the incident.