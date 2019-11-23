Victims drive to hospital after double shooting in Maplewood, Minn.

Two shooting victims were able to get themselves to the hospital after a shooting overnight in Maplewood, Minnesota.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. on Saturday to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for two men, ages 30 and 32, who had been wounded by gunfire.

Investigators later learned the men had been involved in an incident outside of Maplewood but left that location, driving south on I-35E.

The men exited the highway at Roselawn Avenue, where police say they were shot.

Police say they don't believe there is any further danger to the public. They are asking anyone with further information about the incident to call police at 651-777-8191.