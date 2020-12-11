Veterans Affairs announces 37 centers to receive initial COVID-19 vaccines

article

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says front-line health care workers and veterans residing in long-term units in 37 of its medical centers will be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The agency released a preliminary plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines once the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization.

Veterans Affairs says it has worked closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed to plan for COVID-19 vaccination of staff and veterans.

“Health care workers will be among the first to receive vaccinations because they are at high risk for contracting and spreading COVID-19 to other staff members and patients, and their health is critical to ensuring the continued care of Veterans,” Veterans Affairs said in a release.

Official say veterans in the VA’s long-term facilities will be the first patient group to be vaccinated. Additional veterans will receive vaccines as supplies increase based on factors like age, existing health problems and other considerations that increase the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

Veterans Affairs anticipates a limited vaccine supply immediately after FDA’s approval but expects more supplies to be available in short order.

“VA is well prepared and positioned to begin COVID-19 vaccinations,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “Our ultimate goal is to offer it to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

According to the agency, the initial 37 centers were chosen for their ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.

Officials say patients and staff will be closely monitored for side effects, and the information will be logged in the monitoring and tracking system that the agency uses to monitor reactions to all vaccines.

“VA will report directly to the CDC data on all vaccine doses administered by VA. The department will also provide general, public updates on the number of people who receive the vaccination at these sites, similar to how VA posts COVID-19 testing figures,” the agency said.

The initial 37 VA sites chosen for initial distribution include:

Birmingham (AL) VA Health Care System

Phoenix (AZ) VA Health Care System

Greater Los Angeles (CA) VA Health Care System

Palo Alto (CA) VA Health Care System

Eastern Colorado (CO) VA Health Care System

Connecticut (West Haven Campus) VA Health Care System

Washington DC VA Health Care System

Orlando (FL) VA Health Care System

Augusta (GA) VA Health Care System

Edward J. Hines Jr. VA Hospital (IL)

Lexington (KY) VA Health Care System

Southeast Louisiana (New Orleans) VA Health Care System

Maryland (Baltimore) VA Health Care System

Bedford (MA) VA Health Care System

Ann Arbor (MI) VA Health Care System

Minneapolis (MN) VA Health Care System

Harry S Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital (Columbia MO)

St. Louis (MO) VA Health Care System

Omaha (NE) VA Health Care System

Southern Nevada (North Las Vegas) VA Health Care System

Raymond G. Murphy (NM) VA Health Care System

New York Harbor (Brooklyn) VA Health Care System

Western New York (Buffalo) VA Health Care System

Durham (NC) VA Health Care System

Cleveland (OH) VA Health Care System

Oklahoma City (OK) VA Health Care System

Portland (OR) VA Health Care System

Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (Philadelphia PA)

Pittsburgh (PA) VA Health Care System

Caribbean (Puerto Rico) VA Health Care System

Memphis (TN) VA Health Care System

Dallas (TX) VA Medical Center

Michael E. DeBakey VA Health Care System (Houston TX)

Audie L. Murphy VA Hospital (San Antonio TX)

Richmond (VA) VA Health Care System

Puget Sound (WA) VA Health Care System

Milwaukee (WI) VA Health Care System