Search warrant uncovers venomous snakes, exotic animals in Minnesota home

The Brief A search warrant for a narcotics and firearm investigation resulted in the discovery of exotic animals at a Deer River home. In total, two tarantulas, a centipede and seven snakes were recovered from the home. Authorities say a stolen firearm, ammunition and narcotics were seized. Two people have been charged in the case.



A search warrant at a northern Minnesota home led to the discovery of nearly a dozen exotic and dangerous animals, including venomous snakes, tarantulas, and other insects.

Venomous snakes seized

What we know:

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said authorities executed the search warrant at a Deer River residence, located near an elementary school, as part of an ongoing narcotics and firearms investigation.

A variety of dangerous reptiles and exotic species were recovered from a Deer River residence during a search warrant. (Photo courtesy of Itasca County Sheriff’s Office) (Supplied)

During the search, authorities reported recovering a stolen handgun, ammunition and methamphetamine, in addition to 10 exotic and venomous animals.

In an evidence list obtained by FOX 9, the animals included:

Vietnamese Centipede

Mexican Red Knee Tarantula

Costa Rican Tarantula

Horned Viper Snake

Green Mamba Snake

Red Tailed Boa Constrictor Snake

Black Forest Cobra Snake

Zebra Cobra Snake

Black Mamba Snake

Reticulated Python

The animals were safely removed from the residence with the help of a reptile rescue group, according to officials.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our community is always our top priority. Illegal drugs, firearms, and the presence of dangerous reptiles posed a significant public safety concern. Thanks to the diligence of our deputies and partners, these threats were removed from the community without incident," Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich said in a statement.

A variety of dangerous reptiles and exotic species were recovered from a Deer River residence during a search warrant. (Photo courtesy of Itasca County Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)

Sheriff Dasovich told FOX 9 there are currently no ordinances for these types of animals, though officials are working to draft one.

Two individuals were charged in the case, including a 34-year-old man for firearm and drug-related offenses, and a 39-year-old for drug possession. Neither person faces charges related to the animals.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the exotic species were obtained.

A variety of dangerous reptiles and exotic species were recovered from a Deer River residence during a search warrant. (Photo courtesy of Itasca County Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)