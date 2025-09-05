Expand / Collapse search

Search warrant uncovers venomous snakes, exotic animals in Minnesota home

Published  September 5, 2025 10:15am CDT
A variety of dangerous reptiles and exotic species were recovered from a Deer River residence during a search warrant. (Photo courtesy of Itasca County Sheriff’s Office) (Supplied)

    • A search warrant for a narcotics and firearm investigation resulted in the discovery of exotic animals at a Deer River home.
    • In total, two tarantulas, a centipede and seven snakes were recovered from the home.
    • Authorities say a stolen firearm, ammunition and narcotics were seized. Two people have been charged in the case.

DEER RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A search warrant at a northern Minnesota home led to the discovery of nearly a dozen exotic and dangerous animals, including venomous snakes, tarantulas, and other insects.

Venomous snakes seized

What we know:

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said authorities executed the search warrant at a Deer River residence, located near an elementary school, as part of an ongoing narcotics and firearms investigation. 

During the search, authorities reported recovering a stolen handgun, ammunition and methamphetamine, in addition to 10 exotic and venomous animals. 

In an evidence list obtained by FOX 9, the animals included:

  • Vietnamese Centipede
  • Mexican Red Knee Tarantula
  • Costa Rican Tarantula
  • Horned Viper Snake
  • Green Mamba Snake
  • Red Tailed Boa Constrictor Snake
  • Black Forest Cobra Snake
  • Zebra Cobra Snake
  • Black Mamba Snake
  • Reticulated Python

The animals were safely removed from the residence with the help of a reptile rescue group, according to officials.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our community is always our top priority. Illegal drugs, firearms, and the presence of dangerous reptiles posed a significant public safety concern. Thanks to the diligence of our deputies and partners, these threats were removed from the community without incident," Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich said in a statement. 

Sheriff Dasovich told FOX 9 there are currently no ordinances for these types of animals, though officials are working to draft one. 

Two individuals were charged in the case, including a 34-year-old man for firearm and drug-related offenses, and a 39-year-old for drug possession. Neither person faces charges related to the animals.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the exotic species were obtained. 

The Source: This story uses information from court records and the Itasca County Sheriff's Office.

