Search warrant uncovers venomous snakes, exotic animals in Minnesota home
DEER RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A search warrant at a northern Minnesota home led to the discovery of nearly a dozen exotic and dangerous animals, including venomous snakes, tarantulas, and other insects.
Venomous snakes seized
What we know:
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said authorities executed the search warrant at a Deer River residence, located near an elementary school, as part of an ongoing narcotics and firearms investigation.
A variety of dangerous reptiles and exotic species were recovered from a Deer River residence during a search warrant. (Photo courtesy of Itasca County Sheriff’s Office) (Supplied)
During the search, authorities reported recovering a stolen handgun, ammunition and methamphetamine, in addition to 10 exotic and venomous animals.
In an evidence list obtained by FOX 9, the animals included:
- Vietnamese Centipede
- Mexican Red Knee Tarantula
- Costa Rican Tarantula
- Horned Viper Snake
- Green Mamba Snake
- Red Tailed Boa Constrictor Snake
- Black Forest Cobra Snake
- Zebra Cobra Snake
- Black Mamba Snake
- Reticulated Python
The animals were safely removed from the residence with the help of a reptile rescue group, according to officials.
What they're saying:
"The safety of our community is always our top priority. Illegal drugs, firearms, and the presence of dangerous reptiles posed a significant public safety concern. Thanks to the diligence of our deputies and partners, these threats were removed from the community without incident," Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich said in a statement.
Sheriff Dasovich told FOX 9 there are currently no ordinances for these types of animals, though officials are working to draft one.
Two individuals were charged in the case, including a 34-year-old man for firearm and drug-related offenses, and a 39-year-old for drug possession. Neither person faces charges related to the animals.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how the exotic species were obtained.
The Source: This story uses information from court records and the Itasca County Sheriff's Office.