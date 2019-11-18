Vehicle stolen with child in backseat at Hy-Vee gas station

Robbinsdale police are investigating after a person stole a vehicle while a child was still in the backseat at a Hy-Vee gas station conveniece store.

According to a press release, Robbinsdale officers responded to the call Monday at 7:32 a.m. A woman had been putting air in her tires at the gas station when a male got into her car and drove off while a four-year-old child was still in the backseat. Shortly after driving off, the vehicle stopped and the child got out of the vehicle unharmed.

Once the child got out of the vehicle, the suspect drove out of the parking lot and onto 36th Avenue North. Golden Valley police later found the vehicle abandoned.

During their investigation, Robbinsdale police found a different stolen vehicle that the suspect had dropped off in a parking lot near to the convenience store just before he took the woman's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robbinsdale Police Department.