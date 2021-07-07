Vehicle hits St. Louis Park police squad car on Hwy 100 during traffic stop

article

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash after a St. Louis Park police squad was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to a St. Louis Park official.

At 7:49 p.m., St. Louis Park police officers were on southbound Highway 100 near Minnetonka Boulevard for a traffic stop to investigate a stolen vehicle. At one point, an uninvolved vehicle traveling on the highway hit a police squad.

No one was injured, but an officer was evaluated as a precaution.

St. Louis Park police arrested three people inside the stolen vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.