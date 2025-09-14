UTV driver killed in Hutchinson after crash involving truck
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 80-year-old man riding a UTV was killed after a collision with a truck in Hutchinson on Saturday evening.
Deadly UTV crash in McLeod County
What we know:
Minnesota State Patrol reports 80-year-old William Christensen was killed while riding his Kawasaki UTV along Highway 7 shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The crash happened near the intersection at Highway 22, near the eastern city limits in Hutchinson.
The backstory:
Troopers say it appears Christensen was headed westbound on his UTV when it collided with a Ford F-150, which was also headed west on Highway 7.
The exact circumstances of the collision aren't clear. Troopers say alcohol was not a factor for the Ford driver, an 82-year-old man from Fergus Falls.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation. It's unclear if the Ford driver will face charges in the crash.