UTV driver killed in Hutchinson after crash involving truck

The Brief Eighty-year-old William Christensen was killed while riding his Kawasaki UTV along Highway 7. Christensen died after a collision involving a Ford F-150. The exact circumstances of the crash have not yet been released.



An 80-year-old man riding a UTV was killed after a collision with a truck in Hutchinson on Saturday evening.

Deadly UTV crash in McLeod County

What we know:

Minnesota State Patrol reports 80-year-old William Christensen was killed while riding his Kawasaki UTV along Highway 7 shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The crash happened near the intersection at Highway 22, near the eastern city limits in Hutchinson.

The backstory:

Troopers say it appears Christensen was headed westbound on his UTV when it collided with a Ford F-150, which was also headed west on Highway 7.

The exact circumstances of the collision aren't clear. Troopers say alcohol was not a factor for the Ford driver, an 82-year-old man from Fergus Falls.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation. It's unclear if the Ford driver will face charges in the crash.