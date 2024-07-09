University of Minnesota police looking for missing girl

article

The University of Minnesota Public Safety is looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday near the St. Paul campus.

Authorities say Amayah Whitefeather, or Ray, was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Commonwealth Terrace Cooperative, which is student housing located near the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus and just west of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Ray is described as having brown eyes, dark shoulder-length hair, is 5-foot-2, and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Ray’s whereabouts is asked to call 612-624-2677.