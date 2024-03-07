United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at LAX

A United Airlines plane landed safely at the Los Angeles International Airport Thursday afternoon after it was diverted to LA when the aircraft lost a tire during takeoff from San Francisco.

"United Flight 35 lost one tire after takeoff from San Francisco. The flight will land at LAX. Once the flight lands in Los Angeles, we will arrange a new aircraft to continue this trip for our customers," a spokesperson for United Media Relations said. "The 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts. The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires."

Information from FlightAware shows the plane was bound for the Kansai International Airport in Izumisano, Japan, with an anticipated travel time of about 12 and a half hours.

Tire fell on parked cars in the parking lot. Luckily, no one was injured but multiple cars were damaged.

"To me it was really terrifying to see that it was just a few feet from where people walk. It hit a vehicle where someone could have been sitting in their vehicle," said flight attendant Buffy Bartley.

The plane safely landed at LAX around 1:15 p.m. and was then towed to gate 77.

Passengers were scheduled to depart from LAX at 6:30 p.m. and will arrive in Japan at 12:05 a.m. Saturday local time.

SUGGESTED: Alaska Airlines survivors speak out after mid-air Boeing door blow out: 'Don't play with our lives'

No further information was immediately available.