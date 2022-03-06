Ukrainian churches in the Twin Cities collect supplies to help refugees
(FOX 9) - The parishes of St. Katherine Ukrainian Orthodox Church and St. Michael's & St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church held a joint fundraiser Sunday to gather supplies to refugees feeling Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Organizers said that once everything is collected, donations will be driven to Chicago, and then flown to the Polish-Ukrainian border, where volunteers will hand out donations to those in need. To find out how you can help, go to standwithukrainemn.com