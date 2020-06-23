Two injured in crash between motorcyclist and bicyclist in north Minneapolis

article

A motorcyclist is in "grave condition" after crashing with a bicyclist in north Minneapolis Tuesday, according to Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder.

Elder says officers responded at 4:14 p.m. to a crash near N 7th Street and N Emerson Avenue. Police learned the motorcyclist was heading northbound on 7th Street at "high rate of speed" and the cyclist was heading north on Emerson in the bike lane. The two collided on Emerson just north of Plymouth Avenue North.

Emergency crews took the motorcyclist to Hennepin County Medical Center for surgery. The bicyclist has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to preliminary investigation, police suspect the motorcyclist was under the influence of alcohol. Speed is also believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.