Twitter bans Rep. Omar challenger for saying Omar should be 'tried for treason and hanged'

One of the candidates challenging Ilhan Omar for her congressional seat in 2020 has been permanently suspended by Twitter after tweeting Rep. Omar should be "tried for treason and hanged."

In the tweet, Danielle Stella, who announced her candidacy this past summer as a Republican, was commenting on allegations that have been circling on right-wing blogs and accounts claiming Omar sent sensitive information to Iranian leaders. Speaking with the Jerusalem Post, Omar denied those allegations.

The tweet was made by Stella from her @2020MNCongress account, which was created for her political run.

In an email to FOX 9, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed Stella's account had been permanently suspended due "for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules."

Stella's campaigned confirmed the "hanging" tweet prompted the ban. In a statement, Stella bashed the banning, writing: “My suspension for advocating for the enforcement of federal code proves Twitter will always side with and fight to protect terrorists, traitors, pedophiles and rapists.”

Along with the @2020MNCongress account, it appears Stella's alt account, @StarDanielle, has also been suspended.