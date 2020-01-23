Twin Cities therapist admits to inappropriate sexual conduct with patient

A therapist who worked in the Twin Cities metro has pleaded guilty to charges that he carried on an inappropriate sexual relationship with a patient.

Thirty-eight-year-old Gavin Meany, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, admitted to four counts of criminal sexual conduct on Thursday.

According to prosecutors, over the course of five years, Meany had multiple sex encounters with the victim, first at his offices in St. Louis Park, then later at his offices in Burnsville, along with one encounter at his home in Apple Valley.

The victim told police she had been abused by Meany while receiving therapy and psychiatric treatment from him. Speaking with police, Meany reportedly acknowledged he "crossed boundaries" and admitted to sexual conduct with her.

Prosecutors say, under law, psychotherapists can't engage in sexual activity with a patient they are treating.

Meany is now set to be sentenced on April 20 in Dakota County. Authorities say a separate investigation is still underway in Hennepin County on the conduct that occurred there.