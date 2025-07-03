Twin Cities nurses reach deal to avoid strike, Duluth contract unsettled

The Brief The Minnesota Nurses Association in the Twin Cities announced it reached a tentative deal with hospital employers. The settlement means an Unfair Labor Practices (ULP) strike will be avoided in the Twin Cities. The union is still negotiating a contract for nurses in Duluth.



A nurse strike in the Twin Cities has been avoided after the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) reached a tentative deal with hospital employers on Thursday, ending almost four months of negotiations.

However, negotiations for nurses in Duluth are still ongoing as that union chapter "prepares for action", according to MNA officials.

Twin Cities nurse strike avoided

Big picture view:

About 15,000 nurses cast ballots in late June, authorizing an unfair labor practice strike. MNA then announced all 13 facilities had approved the strike authorization.

The union said the settlement includes "new language to implement Minnesota’s new break law, tools to address workplace violence, a raise of 3% in the first year, 4% in the second, and 3% in the third."

MNA also referenced the impacts of possible federal cuts to Medicaid, which the union says will cause more financial strains on hospital budgets.

What they're saying:

MNA President Chris Rubesch released a statement, saying, "Nurses have always said this fight isn’t just about contracts, it’s about safe care. We heard from our members loud and clear: staffing levels were the number one priority in these negotiations, for the first time ahead of wages and it will continue to be a principal concern as we move forward caring for our patients in the future."

Duluth nurses negotiations continue

What's next:

MNA in Duluth is still negotiating a contract with employers there.

A news release from the union said "Duluth prepares for action" following the announcement of a deal reached in the Twin Cities.

Nurses in Duluth are now set to go on a ULP strike on July 8 with advanced practice providers set to join them on July 10, according to MNA.

Allina Health statement

The other side:

Allina Health released the following statement after the deal was reached:

"We are pleased to announce that Allina Health and Minnesota Nurses Association reached a tentative agreement early this morning. The settlement is now subject to ratification by union membership."