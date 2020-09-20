Twin Cities mayors proclaim Monday as 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day'

article

Mayors for both Twin Cities are using Monday as a day to honor legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Sunday night, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Monday will be proclaimed "Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day" in the Twin Cities.

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Perhaps the most famous justice on the court, Ginsburg was known as a fierce advocate for women's rights and equality.

"At a moment when the need to address racial justice is front and center for our Twin Cities and for our nation, Justice Ginsburg’s steadfast advocacy for a fairer nation is an example for us all to follow," the proclamation from the Twin Cities mayors reads.

Ginsburg is also being remembered at a vigil Sunday night in Minneapolis. On Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also called for flags to be lowered to half-staff in her memory through her funeral.