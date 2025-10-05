Twin Cities Marathon allows team of para athletes on handcycles

The Brief Para athletes used handcycles with e-assist during Sunday’s Twin Cities Marathon. The change was made possible after years of conversations between event organizers and Unite 2 Fight Paralysis. Prior Lake’s Joe Dailey was one of nine athletes who took part in the race.



This year marked the first time that a full team of nine para athletes raced in the Twin Cities Marathon, using handcycles with e-assist.

The competitors refused to let life-changing injuries or health scares stop them from pursuing their dreams. There was a lot of support for them, coming from fellow athletes and spectators, who welcomed the increased inclusion and accessibility.

"It’s very conventional in marathon runners to push someone in a carriage," Unite 2 Fight Paralysis Executive Director Matthew Roderick explained. "Our people don’t want to be pushed. They want to participate and compete."

Competitor from South Metro

What you need to know:

One of those athletes was Joe Dailey from Prior Lake.

"I last ran the Twin Cities Marathon in 2002, and a month later I was in a car accident," Dailey told FOX 9.

"It’s extremely important to be included, that we can be included with disabilities," he added.

Years of advocacy pay off

The backstory:

Roderick and Unite 2 Fight Paralysis spent years pushing for this moment.

"Our argument was really simple," Rodreick said. "People use all kinds of mobility devices, and you’re discriminating by restricting those devices."

After long conversations, race organizers agreed to change the rules to allow handcycles with electric assist.

"It was really just a matter of educating them," Roderick said. "I think there was concern they might go too fast, or they’re too big, or what if they need help along the way."