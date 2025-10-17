Twin Cities crime data: Violent crime rose by 1% in 2024

article

The Brief Violent crime in the Twin Cities increased by 1% in 2024. Minnesota saw a 19.3% decrease in motor vehicle thefts statewide in 2024. There were 976 incidents of peace officers being assaulted, marking a 1.5% increase from the previous year.



The Twin Cities metro saw a slight increase in violent crime in 2024 compared to 2023, while Greater Minnesota saw an overall decrease in the same time period.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released the 2024 Uniform Crime Report summarizes crime data from local law enforcement agencies.

Minnesota crime trends

Violent crime:

Violent crime in the seven-county Twin Cities Metro Area rose by 1%, while in greater Minnesota, it decreased by 3%.

The state saw 170 murders in 2024, down from 181 in 2023. Firearms were involved in 74.7% of these murders.

The BCA reports that there was a 5.2% increase in rapes, with most happening in homes and 39.6% of the victims being minors.

Motor vehicle thefts:

Motor vehicle thefts dropped significantly, with a 19.3% decrease, totaling 12,596 vehicles stolen compared to 15,612 in 2023.

Carjacking incidents, however, increased by 5.5%, with 426 incidents reported in 2024.

Property crime:

The report highlights a notable decrease in property crimes, with larceny incidents reaching their lowest number in 56 years at 70,898.

Burglary incidents slightly increased to 10,576 from 10,416 in 2023.

Bias crimes:

Bias crimes rose in 2024, with 225 incidents reported, compared to 180 in 2023.

Law enforcement use-of-force:

Law enforcement use-of-force incidents involving firearm discharges rose to 27 in 2024, 10 more than in 2023.

Additionally, 976 peace officers were assaulted, marking a 1.5% increase from the previous year.

Dig deeper:

The full report can be found on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website.