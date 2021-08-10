Twin boys, age 3, found unresponsive in hot car in Hibbing

A pair of 3-year-old twin boys are in the hospital after they were reported missing near Hibbing, Minnesota and found by police, locked inside of a hot car. One boy was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition at the hospital in Hibbing.

Hibbing police received a report of the missing boys at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 on the 4200 block 4th Street in Leetonia. Officers and neighbors searched the area before finding them an hour and a half later, locked in the car and unresponsive near a home.

The incident remains under investigation but foul play is not suspected.