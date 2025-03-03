Trump’s address to Congress: These Minnesotans are attending as guests

article

President Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress on March 4, where he is expected to highlight some of his administration’s accomplishments and outline some legislative priorities.

Some Minnesota Congress members, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, have announced the guests they are bringing to the address. Here are some of the people attending.

Sen. Tina Smith and guest Kate Severson

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) is bringing Kate Severson, a former Park Ranger at Voyageurs National Park who was recently affected by the mass firing of probationary federal employees, including more than 1,000 national park service staff.

Before coming to Minnesota to work as the program manager of the education and visitor services at Voyageurs National Park, Severson worked as a park ranger in Texas and Colorado.

"Park Rangers like Kate work tirelessly to keep us safe in some of Minnesota’s most wild and extreme areas, including Voyageurs National Park," Sen. Smith in a statement. "Elon Musk indiscriminately fired masses of federal workers that serve essential roles to keep our communities safe, including Kate, all to pay for tax breaks for billionaires and big corporations. The story that Kate and Voyageurs National Park represent is one of absolute chaos for Americans since Donald Trump has taken office – he unilaterally appointed Elon Musk to one of the most powerful positions in the government without oversight. I’m glad she has the opportunity to share her story and I’m grateful to have her by my side at this Address to Congress."

Rep. Tom Emmer and his guests

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota) is bringing three guests to the address, including Minnesota Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth and the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey gold medalists Buzz Schneider and Rob McClanahan.

"Whether through leadership in our state or unforgettable contributions to one of the most iconic moments in sports history, these individuals represent the best of Minnesota and the American spirit," Emmer said in a statement.

Demuth was recently elected as speaker of the house and has served in the Minnesota House of Representatives since 2019.

In a statement about her upcoming attendance, Demuth said, "This is an important opportunity to hear directly from the President and represent the voices of Minnesotans who want a government that is accountable, fiscally responsible, and focused on real solutions. I look forward to hearing his vision for the future."

Rep. Ilhan Omar's guest

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) is bringing Christopher Wicker as her guest to the address. Wicker served as Deputy District Director at the Small Business Administration in Minneapolis until February 2025, when he was fired by the Trump administration, according to a news release from Omar. He also served in the Air Force, including multiple deployments to Afghanistan.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar's guest

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) is bringing Gary Wertish, a third-generation farmer from Renville County, to Trump's address. Wertish is also the president of the Minnesota Farmers Union.

"Gary represents so many family farmers and other Minnesotans who are worried about making ends meet because of the Administration’s proposed tariffs, funding freezes, and mass layoffs," Klobuchar said in a statement. "He will be a voice for all Minnesota farmers at the President’s Joint Address."