Trump issues new wave of pardons, including Paul Manafort and Roger Stone

By Eric Tucker
Published 
Updated 7 mins ago
Politics
Associated Press
article

FILE - Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at US District Court on June 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, in the latest burst of clemency in his final weeks at the White House.

The actions bring to 49 the number of people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

The pardons of Manafort and Roger Stone, who months earlier had his sentence commuted by Trump, underscore the president's determination to use the power of his office he final weeks to unravel the results of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and to come to the aid of associates he feels were wrongly pursued.

FILE - Charles Kushner and Jared Kushner attend Ivanka Trump's Spring 2012 Collection at Lord & Taylor on March 28, 2012 in New York City. (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Trump pardoned two other people convicted in Mueller's investigation, including former campaign associate George Papadopoulos.