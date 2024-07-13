Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 9:48 PM CDT until SAT 10:15 PM CDT, Otter Tail County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 10:45 PM CDT, Otter Tail County, Grant County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Scott County, Carver County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 5:38 PM CDT until SUN 12:00 AM CDT, Hubbard County, Otter Tail County, Red Lake County, Norman County, Becker County, Clay County, Polk County, Wadena County, Lake of the Woods County, Beltrami County, Wilkin County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Pennington County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Morrison County, Pope County, Swift County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Wright County, Carver County, Meeker County, Anoka County, Scott County, Kandiyohi County, Todd County, Washington County, Sibley County, Sherburne County, Kanabec County, Douglas County, Stearns County, Ramsey County, Mcleod County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Benton County, Mille Lacs County, Polk County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 5:39 PM CDT until SUN 12:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Aitkin County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Cass County

Trump assassination attempt: Minnesota politicians react

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 13, 2024 9:28pm CDT
Donald J. Trump
FOX 9

Trump assassination attempt: What we know so far

Shots were fired at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, injuring Former President Donald Trump, killing one, and critically injuring two others.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former President Donald Trump was quickly taken off-stage as shots were fired at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday. 

The U.S. Secret Service released a statement saying a suspected shooter fired multiple rounds during Trump's rally toward the stage from an elevated platform. The agency said the suspected shooter is deceased, one spectator was killed, and two other spectators were hurt. FOX News reported earlier that two others were dead but the Secret Service said two others were injured. 

The shooter in the Trump security incident in Pennsylvania was killed by a Secret Service counter sniper team, a source tells Fox News.

Trump's campaign said the former president is safe and fine after being checked out by medical personnel. 

READ MORE: Live coverage: Trump injured but 'fine' during shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Here's how Minnesota politicians reacted on social media to the assassination attempt: 

Gov. Tim Walz

"Violence has no place in American politics. Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone at his rally in Pennsylvania."

READ MORE: Witness describes seeing shooter on roof at Trump rally

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith

"Information is still coming in but I want to say this: Violence has absolutely no place in our politics — or anywhere for that matter. I’m relieved former President Trump is safe." 

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

"Violence has no place in our democracy. My thoughts are with former President Trump and everyone at the rally today."

U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad

"Tragic scene in Butler, Pennsylvania this afternoon. Thankful for the quick actions by the Secret Service and the response by local law enforcement to maintain the public’s safety throughout this heinous act. Political violence has no place in our democracy. Please join me in praying for our country, for President Trump, and his speedy recovery."

READ MORE: Shooting at Trump rally prompts reaction from allies, rivals: ‘Horrified’

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig 

"Political violence is never acceptable in the United States. Whoever is responsible for the attack against former President Trump must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I’m praying for the safety of the former president and those in attendance at his rally."

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips

"No matter your politics, please pray for Donald Trump and pray for America."

Majority Whip Tom Emmer

"Jacquie and I are praying for President Trump and all of the attendees at today’s rally. President Trump is a proven warrior who has overcome adversity time and time again. He will rise above this horrifying situation stronger than ever."

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach

"Please join me in praying for President Donald Trump."

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber

"Praying for President Trump, our country, and everyone at the rally. God bless the Secret Service and America!"