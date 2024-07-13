Trump assassination attempt: Minnesota politicians react

Former President Donald Trump was quickly taken off-stage as shots were fired at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday.

The U.S. Secret Service released a statement saying a suspected shooter fired multiple rounds during Trump's rally toward the stage from an elevated platform. The agency said the suspected shooter is deceased, one spectator was killed, and two other spectators were hurt. FOX News reported earlier that two others were dead but the Secret Service said two others were injured.

The shooter in the Trump security incident in Pennsylvania was killed by a Secret Service counter sniper team, a source tells Fox News.

Trump's campaign said the former president is safe and fine after being checked out by medical personnel.

Here's how Minnesota politicians reacted on social media to the assassination attempt:

Gov. Tim Walz

"Violence has no place in American politics. Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone at his rally in Pennsylvania."

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith

"Information is still coming in but I want to say this: Violence has absolutely no place in our politics — or anywhere for that matter. I’m relieved former President Trump is safe."

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

"Violence has no place in our democracy. My thoughts are with former President Trump and everyone at the rally today."

U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad

"Tragic scene in Butler, Pennsylvania this afternoon. Thankful for the quick actions by the Secret Service and the response by local law enforcement to maintain the public’s safety throughout this heinous act. Political violence has no place in our democracy. Please join me in praying for our country, for President Trump, and his speedy recovery."

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig

"Political violence is never acceptable in the United States. Whoever is responsible for the attack against former President Trump must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I’m praying for the safety of the former president and those in attendance at his rally."

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips

"No matter your politics, please pray for Donald Trump and pray for America."

Majority Whip Tom Emmer

"Jacquie and I are praying for President Trump and all of the attendees at today’s rally. President Trump is a proven warrior who has overcome adversity time and time again. He will rise above this horrifying situation stronger than ever."

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach

"Please join me in praying for President Donald Trump."

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber

"Praying for President Trump, our country, and everyone at the rally. God bless the Secret Service and America!"