Trump administration to cancel deportation protection for some Myanmar refugees

The Trump administration announced on Monday that it will end temporary political asylum for some Myanmar refugees, putting them at risk for deportation.

What we know:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday announced plans to terminate deportation protection for some Myanmar refugees.

The Biden administration offered temporary political asylum to refugees from Myanmar, also sometimes referred to by its former name, Burma, in 2021, after the military there overthrew the government.

Why is this happening:

The government said it believes that it is now safe for refugees from Myanmar to return to their country, noting changes in the political climate there.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said, in part: "The situation in Burma has improved enough that it is safe for Burmese citizens to return home, so we are terminating the Temporary Protected Status. Burma has made notable progress in governance and stability, including the end of its state of emergency, plans for free and fair elections, successful ceasefire agreements and improved local governance contributing to enhanced public service delivery and national reconciliation."

Minnesota is home to thousands of Myanmar refugees

The impact:

Minnesota is home to more than 20,000 Karen refugees, an ethnic group from Myanmar.

The end of temporary political asylum will only impact those who have that status. If refugees here under temporary asylum are not eligible for another immigration status, such as asylum, they risk deportation, possibly to a country other than Myanmar.

What they're saying:

"The conditions on the ground don't really match what is being noted in some of the reports...." said immigration attorney Ana Pottratz Acosta. "The risk is if somebody has a removal order from a country like Myanmar that historically has not accepted deportees or their nationals for repatriation, there is a risk that they could be sent to a third country..."

What's next:

The change takes effect on Jan. 26.