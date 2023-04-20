Trinity Ottoson-Smith killing: Dpree Robinson wants to withdraw guilty plea

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
15
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:24 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Trinity Ottoson-Smith killing: Dpree Robinson wants to withdraw guilty plea

By and
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Trinity Ottoson-Smith shooter avoids trial with plea deal

The man accused of fatally shooting 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith while she jumped on a trampoline in Minneapolis in May 2021 has pleaded guilty, and will avoid going to trial as a result. FOX 9’s Paul Blume was at the Hennepin County Courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to report the latest developments.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man who pleaded guilty in the fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith in Minneapolis wants to withdraw his plea and go to trial, according to court documents filed this week.

Dpree Robinson claims he was on oxycodone after hernia surgery and was not in his right mind when he pleaded guilty.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith's father speaks after guilty plea in daughter's murder

Dpree Shareef Robinson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday, the day his first-degree murder trial was slated to begin, in the murder of Trinity Ottoson-Smith in May 2021.

"Mr. Robinson’s frank and emotional acknowledgment of his intentional and shocking murder of Trinity Ottoson-Smith two years ago was important for her family and the community to hear, even if it was profoundly painful to relive the tragedy of that day. We are deeply disappointed he is now seeking to undo that step toward accountability and put this family through even more pain," the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement to FOX 9 on Thursday. "We will vigorously oppose this motion because his plea was knowing and voluntary and he made clear to everyone in that courtroom he was thinking clearly as he admitted his guilt."

Trinity Ottoson-Smith killing: Dpree Robinson sentencing delayed

A man scheduled to be sentenced for killing a 9-year-old girl in Minneapolis will be waiting to learn his fate. Dpree Robinson admitted to shooting Trinity Ottoson-Smith nearly two years ago in Minneapolis. She was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting while jumping on a trampoline. His plea deal calls for a 37-year prison sentence. But now his defense attorney wants Robinson to get a new lawyer. The judge agreed, and they'll be back in court on April 10.

His sentencing had been delayed after his defense attorney withdrew as his attorney, citing conflict.

A hearing on Robinson's request to withdraw his plea is scheduled for June. 