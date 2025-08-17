Tornado warning issued in southern MN as strong storms pass through

Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa as strong storms passed through on Sunday.

Storms in southern MN

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued tornado warnings for parts of southern Minnesota as strong storms pass through along the Iowa border.

Tornado warnings were issued for Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin and Faribault counties on Sunday evening.

The weather service has since canceled the warning for Martin County.

Warnings were also put in place for several northern Iowa counties.

What's next:

For the metro, more rain is expected overnight into Monday morning. Pop-up showers will also be possible in the morning hours.

The state will start to dry out as the system moves out, with nicer weather on Tuesday.