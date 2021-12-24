Top Christmas movies in every state in America

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the spread of the Omicron variant, it’s another year of couch potato-ing and Christmas movies . And oh, will there be Christmas movies. We’ve got "The Nutcracker," "Jingle All the Way," "Miracle on 34th Street" and "Christmas in Connecticut" all on queue. Never mind the fact that we’re keeping Hallmark on practically ‘round the clock, to boot.

But if you’re wondering which movies are garnering the most attention right about now, we’ve got the scoop. For National Christmas Movie Marathon day on December 23rd this year (who knew?!) and the ramp-up to Christmas day, check out the infographic below of trending holiday movies from TOP Data. For their analysis, the data marketing agency took a look at the most popular movies currently appearing on search engines during the Christmas season.

What they found may surprise you, or perhaps the results are in line with your holiday movie obsessions. It seems New York, New Jersey, Florida, Delaware, Virginia, Florida, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, and much of the Midwest can’t get enough of their "Home Alone" fix, while many Southern states from Texas to West Virginia are all about "How The Grinch Stole Christmas." Other much searched-for choices include "The Polar Express," "Holiday Rush" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

TOP Data created a Christmas movie infographic that reportedly shows the most popular holiday films in each U.S. state. (topagency.com/data)

Share with us: What Christmas movie is your state loving? What’s your absolute favorite Christmas movie? We know settling on just one favorite Christmas movie is no easy task. Here at Fox News, we rounded up our favorite Christmas movies of all time here . If you’re looking for some Yuletide inspiration, it’s got everything from "A Christmas Carol" to "It’s a Wonderful Life."

On that note, we’ve got both our Christmas tree-shaped cookies and work cut out for us tonight. Happy viewing.