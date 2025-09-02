Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Sept. 5-7)

article

From a K-Pop fan convention to an event celebrating your furry friend, there's plenty of things to do in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Open Streets West Broadway

Saturday, Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Broadway from Logan Avenue to Lyndale Avenue North, Minneapolis

Free event, more information here

Open Streets West Broadway is a family-friendly community event covering 17 blocks in Minneapolis. The event features over 250 vendors and is filled with activities, from biking and walking to eating and dancing.

St. Louis Park Art Fair

Saturday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recreation Outdoor Center, St. Louis Park

Free event, more information here

The St. Louis Park Art Fair is happening at the Recreation Outdoor Center on Saturday. This event features more than 70 local artists and vendors, live art demos, community projects, and food trucks.

Paws on Grand

Sunday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grand Avenue, St. Paul

Free event, more information here

Bring your furry friend to Paws on Grand in St. Paul this weekend. The pet-friendly event features Weiner dog races, yappy hour, pet adoptions and various activities along a stretch of Grand Avenue.

KPop MinneCon

Saturday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Paul RiverCentre, downtown St. Paul

Click here for ticket information

Dive into the world of K-pop at this one-day fan convention in St. Paul. The event on Saturday is packed with live performances, dance competitions, workshops, meet-and-greets, vendors and more.

Minneapolis Monarch Festival

Saturday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake Nokomis Community Center, Minneapolis

Free event, more information here

Celebrate monarch butterflies migrating to Minnesota at this festival in Minneapolis. Enjoy live music, dancing, food, hands-on art and plant sales. Attendees have the opportunity to get up close with monarch butterflies, learn more about their habitat, and discover how you can make a difference.