Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do for Juneteenth
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Many Americans will celebrate Juneteenth on Thursday, marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. Here's a list of some events in Minnesota.
RELATED: Juneteenth 2025: What's open and closed
The Minnesota Juneteenth Experience - Minneapolis
- West Broadway, Minneapolis
- Noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 19
- Free
The West Broadway block party is a celebration for all on Juneteenth to celebrate Black culture and heritage. More details here.
South of the Southside Juneteenth Festival
- Hook and Ladder Theater, Minneapolis
- Noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 19
- Free
Soul of the Southside is a free, family-friendly Juneteenth celebration in south Minneapolis honoring Black liberation through music, art, food, and community.
Marshall Juneteenth Celebration
- Justice Park, Marshall
- Thursday, June 19
- Free to attend
The City of Marshall is celebrating Juneteenth with a food truck festival, inflatables, a community art project and more.
Bloomington Juneteenth Celebration
- Valley View Middle School Field, Bloomington
- Noon to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, June 21
- Free to attend
The Bloomington Juneteenth Celebration is a family-friendly event filled with food, art, performances and reflection.
Eagan's Juneteenth Celebration
- Viking Lakes, Eagan
- 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 22
- Free to attend
This family-friendly event commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and African American culture through food, music and community, organizers said. There will be live performances, vendors and other activities.