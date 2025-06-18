Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do for Juneteenth

article

Many Americans will celebrate Juneteenth on Thursday, marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. Here's a list of some events in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Juneteenth Experience - Minneapolis

West Broadway, Minneapolis

Noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 19

Free

The West Broadway block party is a celebration for all on Juneteenth to celebrate Black culture and heritage. More details here.

South of the Southside Juneteenth Festival

Hook and Ladder Theater, Minneapolis

Noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 19

Free

Soul of the Southside is a free, family-friendly Juneteenth celebration in south Minneapolis honoring Black liberation through music, art, food, and community.

Marshall Juneteenth Celebration

Justice Park, Marshall

Thursday, June 19

Free to attend

The City of Marshall is celebrating Juneteenth with a food truck festival, inflatables, a community art project and more.

Bloomington Juneteenth Celebration

Valley View Middle School Field, Bloomington

Noon to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, June 21

Free to attend

The Bloomington Juneteenth Celebration is a family-friendly event filled with food, art, performances and reflection.

Eagan's Juneteenth Celebration

Viking Lakes, Eagan

3-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 22

Free to attend

This family-friendly event commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and African American culture through food, music and community, organizers said. There will be live performances, vendors and other activities.