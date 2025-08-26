Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things for Labor Day weekend (Aug. 29-Sept. 1)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With the Twins in town and the Minnesota State Fair wrapping up, there's plenty to do this Labor Day Weekend in Minnesota.
Woofstock Weekend at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
- Saturday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Aug. 31
- Minnesota Renaissance Festival Grounds, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee, MN
- Ticket information here
Bring your furry friend to the Renaissance Festival this weekend for their dog-themed weekend. There will be plenty of pet-friendly events, including a peanut butter licking contest, canine fashion show, and a doggie dash.
Twins host the Padres, White Sox
- Friday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 4. Game times vary.
- Target Field
- Find tickets here
After a week away, the Twins are in town all weekend for a homestand versus the Padres. Games are set for Friday and Saturday evenings with a noon first pitch on Sunday. Then, on Labor Day, the White Sox kicking off another series with an afternoon start.
Lynx host Paige Bueckers and Wings on Labor Day
- Monday, Sept. 1, tipoff at 7 p.m.
- Target Center
- Tickets here
Former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers returns to Minnesota with the Dallas Wings to take on the first-place Lynx on Labor Day.
Second weekend for the Minnesota State Fair
- Ends on Labor Day, Sept. 1,
- Minnesota State Fairgrounds
- Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $18 for kids ages 5-12. Children four and under are free.
The Great Minnesota Get-Together wraps up this weekend. Labor Day will be Kids Day, with $15 tickets for kids with discounts on rides and games. Grandstand performances for the weekend include the Avett Brothers on Friday and Nelly, Ja Rule, Mya, and the Ying Yang Twins on Saturday.
Llama Fest at Textile Center
- Friday, Aug. 29, noon
- Textile Center, 3000 University Ave Minneapolis, MN
- Free
Llamas from Llama Mama MN will visit the Textile Center. Visitors can meet, pet, and take photos with the animals.