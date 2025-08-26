Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things for Labor Day weekend (Aug. 29-Sept. 1)

The Brief The Minnesota Twins start a seven-game homestand this weekend against the San Diego Padres at Target Field. The Minnesota State Fair continues in Falcon Heights. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is hosting Woofstock Weekend, and the Textile Center is hosting Llama Fest.



With the Twins in town and the Minnesota State Fair wrapping up, there's plenty to do this Labor Day Weekend in Minnesota.

Woofstock Weekend at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Saturday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Aug. 31

Minnesota Renaissance Festival Grounds, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee, MN

Ticket information here

Bring your furry friend to the Renaissance Festival this weekend for their dog-themed weekend. There will be plenty of pet-friendly events, including a peanut butter licking contest, canine fashion show, and a doggie dash.

Twins host the Padres, White Sox

Friday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 4. Game times vary.

Target Field

Find tickets here

After a week away, the Twins are in town all weekend for a homestand versus the Padres. Games are set for Friday and Saturday evenings with a noon first pitch on Sunday. Then, on Labor Day, the White Sox kicking off another series with an afternoon start.

Lynx host Paige Bueckers and Wings on Labor Day

Monday, Sept. 1, tipoff at 7 p.m.

Target Center

Tickets here

Former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers returns to Minnesota with the Dallas Wings to take on the first-place Lynx on Labor Day.

Second weekend for the Minnesota State Fair

Ends on Labor Day, Sept. 1,

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $18 for kids ages 5-12. Children four and under are free.

The Great Minnesota Get-Together wraps up this weekend. Labor Day will be Kids Day, with $15 tickets for kids with discounts on rides and games. Grandstand performances for the weekend include the Avett Brothers on Friday and Nelly, Ja Rule, Mya, and the Ying Yang Twins on Saturday.

Llama Fest at Textile Center

Friday, Aug. 29, noon

Textile Center, 3000 University Ave Minneapolis, MN

Free

Llamas from Llama Mama MN will visit the Textile Center. Visitors can meet, pet, and take photos with the animals.