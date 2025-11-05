Things to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Nov. 7-9)

There are plenty of unique events to fill your weekend, including a Hurricane Melissa benefit concert, R&B Fest and more

Hurricane Melissa Benefit Concert for Jamaica: Music for Healing

Sunday, Nov. 9, 6–9 p.m.

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, 2524 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis

Free to attend

Pimento Jamaica Kitchen is holding a benefit concert to raise money for restoration efforts in Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. The concert will feature live roots and reggae music from artists like The Innocent Band, The International Reggae All-Stars, Singing Tony and Rion the Artist.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Pimento Relief Fund. For more information, click here.

Kinderstube Laternenfest

Friday, Nov. 7, 5–7 p.m.

Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Avenue, St. Paul

Free to attend, but need to register here

Celebrate St. Martin's Day at the Germanic-American Institute. St. Martin's Day is a tradition in German-speaking countries which includes a lantern walk to honor Martin of Tours. This event will include a re-enactment of the St. Martin story, which includes a lantern walk and time around a campfire. A bonus: strudels will be sold.

Metro B Line 1 million rides event

Saturday, Nov. 8, Noon

Martin Luther King Recreation Center, 271 Mackubin Street, St. Paul

Free to attend

Celebrate the Metro B Line reaching one million rides with live music, food and activities for everyone in the family.

For more information, click here.

R&B Fest

Saturday, Nov. 8, 3–8 p.m.

Green Room, 2923 South Girard Avenue, Minneapolis

Tickets range from $30-$125 for group tickets. To purchase, click here

R&B Fest is coming to Minneapolis this weekend, bringing old school R&B to the city.