Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (June 27-29)

There's plenty to do on the last weekend of June, from weekend-long festivals to a Lynx game.

Twin Cities Pride Festival and Parade

June 28-29: Twin Cities Pride Festival in Loring Park, Minneapolis

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Twin Cities Pride Parade, proceeds down Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. Starts at 3rd and Hennepin and ends at Hennepin and Spruce

Free to attend

Minnesota's biggest pride celebration, Twin Cities Pride, is this weekend. This year, the festival will have four stages showcasing LGBTQ+ entertainment. Hundreds of vendors will also attend. The main event is the parade on Sunday, which draws large crowds to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Find more information here.

Water Ski Days

Lake City, Minnesota

June 26-29

Many events are free; concert tickets range from $22 to $63

Every summer, Lake City, the birthplace of water skiing, hosts a weekend of festivities. This year it includes water ski lessons, shows and concerts. Find more information here.

La Dolce Riva Summer Party

Minneapolis

June 27 3-6 p.m.

Free to attend

To kick off summer, the Riva Terrace on the rooftop of the Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis is hosting a free party. The event will include a free welcome drink and Italian bites. Find more information here.

Hmong International Freedom Festival

Como Park McMurray Field, St. Paul

June 28-29

Free to attend

The Hmong International Freedom Festival is the largest Hmong sporting event in the nation. Athletes will compete in soccer, kato, flag football and more. The weekend will also feature food, shopping and entertainment. Find more information here.

Chum Rhubarb Festival

Asbury United Methodist Church in Duluth

June 28 9a.m. To 3 p.m.

Free to attend

The 20th annual Rhubarb Festival in Duluth includes rhubarb-themed food and refreshments as well as live music and entertainment. The event is free, but is a fundraiser for the Chum food shelter. Chum is also taking rhubarb donations to support the event. Find more information here.

Minnesota Lynx game

Target Center, Minneapolis

June 29, 6 p.m.

Ticketed event

The Minnesota Lynx are hosting the Connecticut Suns at Target Center on Sunday. Military and first responders can get special rates for this game.