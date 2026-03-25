Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 27-29)

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Spring is in full swing in Minnesota, and there's plenty to do this weekend — from breakfast at the zoo to markets and more.

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Tattersall spring market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 28

Tattersall Distilling in River Falls, Wisconsin

Free to attend

Tattersall Distilling is welcoming spring with a spring market, which will feature a lineup of Twin Cities makers and small businesses that will offer items ranging from handcrafted goods to specialty treats. Find a list of vendors here.

Urban Expedition: Ukraine

1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29

Landmark Center, St. Paul

Free

The Landmark Center's 2026 Urban Expedition series continues this Sunday with a celebration of Ukrainian culture. The event will feature Ukrainian music, dance, crafts and cuisine. There will also be a free 3 p.m. screening of "Checkpoint Zoo," a documentary about zookeepers who rescued animals during the invasion of Ukraine.

No Kings rally

Saturday, March 28

Nationwide, with numerous events in Minnesota, including in St. Paul

Free to attend

No Kings rallies, to protest the Trump Administration, will be held nationwide on Saturday, including the flagship event at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, which will feature musical performances from Bruce Springsteen, and speakers such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and actress/activist Jane Fonda, among other local politicians and lawmakers. Find a list of Minnesota events here, and a list of speakers at the St. Paul event here.

Tapping Time

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 29

Harriet Alexander Nature Center, Roseville

Visit the nature center to see how tree sap becomes maple syrup. Drop in anytime and stay as long as you'd like. Maple syrup treats will be available for purchase.

Breakfast at the Zoo

8:30-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 28

Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley

Breakfast at the Zoo tickets required

The Minnesota Zoo is hosting Breakfast at the Zoo, with a build-your-own pancake bar, as well as sausage links, eggs, potatoes, juice and coffee. After attending the event, you're invited to enjoy the zoo.