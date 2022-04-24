Thieves steal $6K worth of tools from Ace Hardware in Minneapolis

article

An Ace Hardware store in south Minneapolis was hit hard by a group of thieves in the middle of the night on Friday. Store owners Elena Nelson and Sam Rosch feel violated, after the thieves got away with $6,000 worth of power tools, leaving behind a mess as well.

"[The] door is completely destroyed, glass broken everywhere, the store is a mess, things [were] thrown around," Rosch said.

The break-in happened at 12:45 a.m., but Sam didn’t get a call from their alarm company until 3:45 a.m., "so they had over three hours to come in and out as they please throughout the night," Rosch said.

Store owners Elena Nelson and Sam Rosch (FOX 9)

"It seems like they went and told people ‘it’s open, go get what you want’," Nelson added.

The items taken will be even harder to replace, because of the supply chain crisis, "some of these things we’re waiting six weeks for," Nelson explained.

Now they plan to install metal cages on their shelves, and a tougher glass on the front door. The alarm system is ready to go as well.

One of the thieves attempts to break into the cash register, as shown by security video from the store. (Supplied)

"It’s really personal," Rosch said. "We work really hard."

Advertisement

Minneapolis’ 5th precinct has seen an increase in burglaries, including three in the King Field neighborhood on Nicollet Avenue in the last two weeks.