River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from SUN 8:35 AM CDT until MON 8:30 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Red Lake County

Thieves steal $6K worth of tools from Ace Hardware in Minneapolis

By
Published 
Kingfield
FOX 9
Ace Hardware thief on security video article

One of the thieves carries merchandise through the store. (Supplied)

(FOX 9) - An Ace Hardware store in south Minneapolis was hit hard by a group of thieves in the middle of the night on Friday. Store owners Elena Nelson and Sam Rosch feel violated, after the thieves got away with $6,000 worth of power tools, leaving behind a mess as well.

"[The] door is completely destroyed, glass broken everywhere, the store is a mess, things [were] thrown around," Rosch said.

The break-in happened at 12:45 a.m., but Sam didn’t get a call from their alarm company until 3:45 a.m., "so they had over three hours to come in and out as they please throughout the night," Rosch said.

Ace Hardware store owners

Store owners Elena Nelson and Sam Rosch (FOX 9)

"It seems like they went and told people ‘it’s open, go get what you want’," Nelson added.

The items taken will be even harder to replace, because of the supply chain crisis, "some of these things we’re waiting six weeks for," Nelson explained.

Now they plan to install metal cages on their shelves, and a tougher glass on the front door. The alarm system is ready to go as well.

Ace Hardware thief on security video

One of the thieves attempts to break into the cash register, as shown by security video from the store. (Supplied)

"It’s really personal," Rosch said. "We work really hard."

Minneapolis’ 5th precinct has seen an increase in burglaries, including three in the King Field neighborhood on Nicollet Avenue in the last two weeks.