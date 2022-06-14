'The Wendy Williams Show' officially ending on Friday

article

" The Wendy Williams Show " is officially coming to an end.

"The final original episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" will air on Friday, June 17 with a video tribute to the iconic host," a spokesperson told Variety . "The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication."

Wendy Williams has been dealing with health problems since 2020 and officially went on medical leave last September.

Since then, the show has featured guest hosts such as Sherri Shepherd, who was set to take over the time slot for Williams.

WENDY WILLIAMS DENIES WELLS FARGO'S ALLEGATIONS ABOUT HER MENTAL HEALTH, CLAIMS ‘FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION’

The new daytime show, crisply titled "Sherri," will "inherit" the time slots on FOX owned-and-operated stations that have been the backbone of Williams’ national syndication since 2008, producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury said.

"Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now," company co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement.

"We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery," the executives said. They also expressed their "great love and affinity for Wendy" and admiration for her success.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In March, Williams went on "Good Morning America" to share that she was ready to resume her duties as the host of the daytime talk show host.

"I'm very comfortable," Williams said at the time. "My partners with the show, everybody's ready. Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with, and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing."

She continued: "This is what I would love to say to my Wendy watchers: Keep watching, because I'm going to be back on the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Read more of this story on FOX News.