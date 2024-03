What does a lake sound like as the ice melts?

FOX 9 viewer Rebecca Osborne shared a video (watch it above) from Bass Lake on Highway 210 near McGregor, Minnesota.

The lake is making sounds as the ice melts, which sounds like a battle from "Star Wars."

"It sounds like there are Jedi Knights and Stormtroopers out there fighting it out," Osborne told FOX 9. "Pew! Pew! Pew!"