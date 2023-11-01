Texas Rangers World Series Parade 2023: 500,000+ fans celebrate franchise's first championship

Thousands of Texas Rangers fans showed up in Arlington on Friday for a chance to celebrate their first championship in franchise history.

It’s a celebration that plenty of fans have been waiting for, for 50 years – since the team first moved to Arlington in 1972.

Fans began to line the streets of Arlington just after dinner on Thursday.

By the time the parade started, Arlington police say early estimates show 500,000-700,000 people filled the Arlington's Entertainment District.

"We’ve been here since 5:30 in the morning, got here real early, been a Rangers fan for 30 years," said Luke Wagner.

"Dude, I’m just stoked, bro, like we’ve been going at it for long enough. 63 years and we finally got one boys!" said Jimmy Siders.

Many people watched all the action on FOX 4.

The 179 game season was capped off with a longer than scheduled parade.

Truck after truck drove along the parade route allowing coaches, players and their families to each have their moment.

Local high school and college bands also performed.

The rally cry for the Rangers postseason was ‘Can You Take Me Higher.’ Now, four weeks after the wildcard round the Rangers have reached the mountaintop.

Several North Texas school districts canceled class on Friday to allow students and staff to go to the parade and to avoid traffic issues that could be caused by the parade.

The crowd was especially excited for manager Bruce Bochy.

He returned from retirement in 2023 to coach the team and ended up with his 4th World Series title.

"Over the last 36 hours I've been asked, does this ever get old? No, not when you get to watch these guys with their deep determination and the heart and play as one to do what they did," Bochy said.

World Series MVP Corey Seager, pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, right fielder Adolis Garcia and second baseman Marcus Semien spoke to the crowd.

"Everyone was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn't win the World Series, I guess we will never know," Seager said.

Arlington police were expecting a World Series championship crowd of 250,000 to 300,000 people, but those estimates increased as the day went on.

"Imagine having two Cowboys games and three to four Rangers game going on at the same time. It’s about the size of the crowd we’re expecting," said Tim Ciesco, with Arlington PD before the event.

Arlington police received support from Grand Prairie police, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas DPS troopers to prioritize safety for all.

For the fans who got up before sunrise and waited hours to see the team, many are still in shock of the history that was made this week.

"I could not believe it. As soon as we had the final pitch I went crazy. In my whole life I never thought this was going to happen," said Wagner.

There were a lot of young people out at the parade on Friday.

Parents at the parade told FOX 4 that if their kids classes weren't already canceled then they pulled their kids out of school.

They said moments like this don't happen often so they wanted their children to be able to say they were there in 2023 to see the World Champs.