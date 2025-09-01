Texas longhorn cow killed by deputies after escaping in southern MN

The Brief A Texas longhorn cow escaped a pasture in Dodge County and was running along Highway 14. Authorities had to shut traffic down on the highway due to the cow walking on it. Attempts to capture the cow were unsuccessful, as she kept charging at deputies and her owners. She was eventually shot and killed.



Longhorn cow escapes in Dodge County

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, around 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a call from a man who said his Texas Longhorn cow had escaped her pasture, and he needed help getting her back.

Then, deputies received calls that the cow was seen on railroad tracks heading towards Highway 14, authorities said.

Deputies searched the area of the railroad tracks, but as they were searching they received 911 calls stating the cow was on Highway 14 in the median, 2.5 miles away from her pasture.

The cow tried several times to cross over the median barrier, and deputies had to shut down traffic on Highway 14, law enforcement said.

The owners of the cow tried to capture her several times, but it led to the cow "violently" charging at them, with one family member being struck by the cow.

Authorities say due to the cow's aggressive behavior and danger to the public, the owner gave deputies permission to shoot her.

The cow eventually traveled across the eastbound lane of traffic on Highway 14. When the cow was in a field, deputies shot her and hit her in the leg, but she kept running.

The cow then charged at one deputy and his squad card and that deputy shot and killed the cow.