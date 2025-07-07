Texas flooding: Former MN state senator shares memories of Camp Mystic

The Brief Former Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent attended Camp Mystic in the 1970s. Kent represented District 53 from 2013-2023. She shared photos and memorabilia of her time there with FOX 9.



Former legislator Susan Kent has had a full career since her time at Camp Mystic as a young girl, but her memories of her time there are still fresh. She tells FOX 9 the camp is tight-knit and a true community, making this tragedy unbearable.

Camp Mystic memories

What they're saying:

Sifting through her Camp Mystic badges and photos, Kent can't help but remember the happiness she felt there. Smiles in photographs are now a stark contrast to today's devastation and grief.

"I just keep thinking about those sweet little girls," said Kent.

Before graduating from the University of Texas, representing District 53, and becoming the minority leader of the Minnesota Senate, Kent was a pre-teen camper at Camp Mystic.

She spent three summers in Texas' "Hill Country", learning about everything from horseback riding to leather working.

"As I reflected on it, I just kept thinking my sense of that place was one of community, and joy and growth and peace and what we saw this weekend couldn't be any different," said Kent.

She adds the Guadalupe River was a huge part of everyone's time there, but campers were always taught to respect the power of the water.

"It was just central to everything we did. We took it seriously...I remember times when swimming would get canceled because the current was heavier than normal," said Kent.

In the midst of such unimaginable pain and suffering, she hopes those in Texas and across the country can focus on healing first.

"Before we start pointing political fingers...because there will be a time to understand what happened and how we can all learn from all this and protect people moving forward, but today is not that day," said Kent.



