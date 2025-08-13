Edina man dies after jumping from waterfall at Tettegouche State Park

article

The Brief A man who jumped from High Falls at Tettegouche State Park in northern Minnesota was found dead at the base of the falls on Monday. The man, identified as Gregory Corniea of Edina, jumped from the falls and hit his head on the rocks near the base of the falls. Corniea was visiting the park with his family.



An Edina man has died after jumping from High Falls at Tettegouche State Park on Minnesota's North Shore on Monday.

Tettegouche State Park death

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 11:34 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, that a man had jumped off High Falls and hadn't resurfaced.

Authorities responded and deployed an underwater ROV.

At about 1:46 p.m., the missing 54-year-old man, identified as Gregory Corniea, was found at the base of the 63-foot-tall waterfall. His body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office says they learned Corniea was visiting the area with his family and jumped from the top of the waterfall.

"It appears the victim hit his head on the rocks near the base of the falls while entering the water and did not resurface," the sheriff's office said.

Local perspective:

High Falls on the Baptism River at Tettegouche Sate Park is the tallest waterfall within Minnesota's borders. The tallest waterfall in the state is High Falls on the Pigeon River at Grand Portage State Park, which is on the Canadian border. It's 120 feet tall.