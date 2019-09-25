Teenagers on electric scooters suspected in 2 robberies near University of Minnesota

Three teenagers riding electric scooters are suspected in two robberies near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis Monday evening.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating one of the robberies which occurred at 7:30 p.m. on the 10th Avenue Bridge. Police spokesperson Cyndi Barrington said the victim reported that he was walking across the bridge when he was approached by a group of people riding electric scooters. They demanded the victim give them his cell phone and he complied. The suspects then fled on the scooters.

A short time later, an attempted theft was reported outside the Regis Center for Art on the West Bank campus. The University of Minnesota Police Department is investigating that incident.

Barrington said she cannot say for certain whether the two robberies are connected, but "the suspect descriptions and [modes of operation] are very similar."

Both incidents remain under investigation.

