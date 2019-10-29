Teenager riding in bed of pickup truck killed in crash near New Ulm, Minnesota

A teenager who was riding in the bed of a pickup truck died Monday afternoon when the truck crashed in New Ulm, Minnesota.

The crash occurred at 3:06 p.m. on Airport Road near the intersection with Highland Avenue.

According to the New Ulm Police Department, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck eastbound on Airport Road. Two other 16-year-old boys were with him—one was inside the vehicle while the other, identified as Jackson Bieraugel, was riding in bed of the pickup.

The driver lost control and overturned the pickup on a gravel, pinning Bieraugel beneath it. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver and the other passenger were both wearing their seatbelts. They were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

