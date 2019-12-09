Teen on video call runs stop sign, crashes into field in western Minnesota

An 18-year-old woman who was on a video call on her phone ran a stop sign in western Minnesota Sunday night and crashed her vehicle in a field.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 21 and County State Aid Highway 14 in Darwin Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, a Hopkins woman, failed to stop at the stop sign at the T-intersection and went into the field. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

No one else was injured.