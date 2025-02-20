T. Mychael Rambo co-authors new children’s book about grandmothers

The Brief "The Stories From My Grandmother’s Hands" is a children’s book acknowledging the ancestral knowledge and wisdom of grandmothers, especially in the Black community. The book is co-authored by Twin Cities actor, vocalist and arts educator T. Mychael Rambo, along with New York Times best-selling author Resmaa Menakem with illustrations by Leroy Campbell. The book is a children’s follow-up to Menakem’s "My Grandmother’s Hands."



Twin Cities performer T. Mychael Rambo has just co-authored a children’s book intended to recognize the cultural importance of grandmothers in the Black community.

The book amplifies the significance and wisdom of elders in Black and Brown cultures, who have for generations guided their families through slavery and prosperity and provided joy and foundation.

T. Mychael Rambo's new children's book

Who's it for?:

"The Stories From My Grandmother’s Hands" is designed for children from three to eight years old to be read together with a parent, grandparent, or caretaker.

What to know:

The book was written as children’s companion to Resmaa Menakem’s New York Times Best-Selling book, "My Grandmother’s Hands." Menakem is also a well-known former radio host on KMOJ-FM in Minneapolis.

In the book, Menakem outlines five powers that can transform the relationships and experiences of African people who spread throughout the world because of the slave trade. Many of the grandmother’s names in the book are from the countries and regions where African families were enslaved, whether it be Latin America, Brazil, South Africa, or Haiti.

The backstory:

Women play a central role in Black Culture. As T. Mychael Rambo explains, the responsibility was placed upon them to repair, save, and protect families.

"If it were not for Black women, grandmothers, Black people would not be standing in space like former presidents, or poet laureates, or congress people or the fathers, the mothers that we see today that being the representatives of what makes Black people so great," said Rambo.

At the back of the book, caregivers can scan QR codes that link to additional content to further understand the book.