Suspicious death in Greenvale Township, Minn. under investigation

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after three people were seen leaving a home where a person was found dead inside.

According to Chief Deputy Joe Leko, around 4:45 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call in the 31500 block of Foliage Avenue in Greenvale Township. The caller reported they went to a home to check on someone, but when they arrived three people ran out and drove off in a vehicle.

Inside the home, police found a deceased male. The cause of death is under investigation.

Police later tracked down the suspect vehicle in nearby Northfield. The three suspects ran away, but police arrested two of them - a male and a female.

Authorities are still searching for the third suspect, a male who may be armed. The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothes, about 6 feet tall, 155 pounds with a ponytail with hair shaved on each side. Northfield residents are asked to stay vigilant.

Advertisement

The case remains under investigation.