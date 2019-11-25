Suspect wanted in Illinois double homicide dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

article

Police confirmed Monday that the suspect wanted in a double homicide in Buffalo Grove, Illinois has died from injuries he suffered after shooting himself during a standoff with police in Edina, Minnesota Friday night.

The suspect was wanted in the murders of his ex-wife and her current husband in a parking garage in Buffalo Grove.

On Friday night, Edina police officers received a tip that the suspect’s vehicle had been spotted on the 6000 block of Vernon Avenue. Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter.

Officer found the man inside the vehicle and started to negotiate with him. Rather than surrender to police, he eventually shot himself. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries early Monday morning, according to the Buffalo Grove Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.