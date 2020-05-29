Suspect sought after man dies in shooting in St. Paul, Minnesota Friday morning

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Lexington Avenue South just after midnight on a report of a person in distress. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to Regions Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers secured the scene and began identifying possible witnesses. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine his exact cause of death.

Police said the shooting is not believed to be related to the looting and protests going on elsewhere in the city.

This is the 14th homicide in St. Paul this year.