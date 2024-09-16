Suspect runs from Anoka police, gets pulled from Rum River

The Brief Anoka police attempted a traffic stop Monday afternoon on Saint Francis Blvd near the Anoka County Fairgrounds. The driver crashed his vehicle and fled on foot, eventually ending up in the Rum River. First responders rescued the man from the river and transported him to a local hospital; his current condition is unknown.



A man who ran away from Anoka police during a traffic stop on Monday had to be rescued from the Rum River, the sheriff's office reports.

What happened?

Deputies say the police pursuit began around 3:49 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle along Saint Francis Blvd near the Anoka County Fairgrounds. The driver ended up crashing his vehicle and then running away from officers on foot.

At some point, the man ended up in the Rum River, which is a short distance from the fairgrounds.

Rescue efforts

Search crews were able to find the man in the waters of the river and pull him out. Crews attempted to revive him before he was rushed to the hospital.

What we don't know

It's unclear why police attempted to stop the man and why he ran from officers. As the investigation is underway, deputies aren't releasing any further details.

The man's condition is also not yet known.