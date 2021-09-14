Suspect in fatal Hwy 169 shooting now in Hennepin County Jail

The suspect charged with the murder of a youth baseball coach on Highway 169 is now in custody in Hennepin County Jail, officials reported Tuesday.

Sources say Jamal Smith was arrested in Illinois and is now in Minnesota where court proceedings will take place. Smith is charged with fatally shooting coach Jay Boughton on July 6 while he was driving on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

In the criminal complaint, police say a brief altercation between drivers along the highway preceded the deadly shooting.