Survey: Majority of Minnesota parents comfortable with in-person school this fall

A new, informal survey from the Minnesota Department of Education shows a majority of Minnesota parents feel comfortable sending their children back to in-person school this fall.

The Fall Planning Survey for Families, conducted over the last several weeks, showed 64 percent of parents were comfortable sending their kids back to school for the 2020-2021 school year.

(Minnesota Department of Education)

Less than 12 percent of respondents say they would not feel comfortable sending their students back to school. 83 percent of those parents cited public health concerns as the reason why.

The survey showed 94 percent of parents want in-person school to be full-time.

The survey also looked for insights on the distance learning process and its challenges. Families said internet access, technology access and communication with educators were the most common positive parts of distance learning. The most challenging aspects were hard to understand lessons, students not feeling empowered to work and students experiencing mental health challenges due to the pandemic.

42 percent of parents called the distance learning experience “bad” and 10 percent called it “very bad.”

(Minnesota Department of Education)

The Department of Education said it will make an announcement for the 2020-2021 school year no later than the week of July 27.