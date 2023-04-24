Expand / Collapse search
Study finds how fast new AI tech can crack your passwords

By Austin Williams
Published 
Technology
Fox TV Stations

Ford's AI is teaching the Mustang Mach-E how to drive

The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is equipped with the latest semi-autonomous BlueCruise highway driving system that can drive the car under certain circumstances better than the original version.

LOS ANGELES - Artificial Intelligence is having a renaissance. 

While much of the new technology coming out was created to bring more convenience to people's everyday lives, there are always risks involved. 

A recent study by Home Security Heroes, a company specializing in identity theft prevention, found a new generative AI service called PassGAN which was able to crack more than half of all common passwords in minutes. 

Study authors noted that 65% of all common passwords were cracked by PassGAN in less than an hour, and 81% of passwords were cracked in less than a month. 

What makes PassGAN so effective and possibly dangerous, is that rather than manually analyzing passwords from leaked databases, it can "autonomously learn the distribution of real passwords from actual password leaks."

Think you can stump PassGAN? Feel free to test out passwords on Home Security Heroes' website