Star Tribune investigating potential subscriber data breach

The Star Tribune says it is working to verify if its website was part of a hack that targeted a large group of websites Monday morning.

The Minneapolis-based newspaper warned its subscribers about the potential breach in an email Monday, urging them to update their passwords on their website.

The subscribers’ financial and payment information were not included in the breach. All the hackers allege to have accessed are emails and passwords for StarTribune.com.

“We’re sorry,” said the Star Tribune in a statement to its subscribers. “We take security and their trust seriously, and we’re working to further strengthen security on the affected system to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

According to a report from technology and business news website ZD Net, the hack included 10 companies and more than 73.2 million user records. The hackers call themselves ShinyHunters.

Other notable companies that fell victim to the alleged hack are the dating site Zoosk, ChatBooks and Home Chef.